DED Drops New Song 'Parasite'

DED has shared the brand new song "Parasite". It serves as another taste of what's to come on the band's upcoming sophomore effort, the details of which will be revealed soon.

"This is a straight-up DED track," says frontman Joe Cotela. "I think this will be a live fan favorite in the future once concerts start happening again. It's also one of the heavier tracks from the new batch of songs that we're working on."

He offered some insight into the song's deeper meaning, saying, "Lyrically, 'Parasite' is written from the point of view of a human sickness — whether it be anxiety, addiction, depression, or something else. It's an invisible monster inside us that torments and feed off of us. It is empowering and cathartic to me to be in those shoes — it brings me closer to understanding my demons. Educating and confronting ourselves is imperative to personal growth, healing, and positive change."

DED continues to work on new material with powerhouse rock producer Kevin Churko (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED). The Phoenix-based band's new music takes on the fury of its debut and deepens the emotions with a compassion for humanity and a thought-provoking consciousness that we can all be and do better, not only for ourselves but each other.

After taking the rock world by storm with its 2017 debut album "Mis-An-Thrope", which spawned two Top 20 rock radio singles, DED toured with KORN, IN THIS MOMENT and STONE SOUR, and lit up festival stages, including Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range and ShipRocked. Quickly becoming one of rock's most exciting torchbearers, DED embodies elements of rock, alternative and metal, with pop melodies, cloaked in some of the most histrionic, headbanging music on the planet. But when you dig beneath the surface, DED's unexpectedly soulful music is building a community by offering comfort in times of despair, clarity through suffering, and positivity by exposing negativity, proving that there's a way to live through the struggle and come out stronger, happier and more united on the other side.

DED's forthcoming album will be the first release under Suretone Records' renewed multiple-year deal with ADA Worldwide for exclusive distribution.

DED is managed by Jordan Schur for Suretone Entertainment.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

