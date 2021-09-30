DED Announces New Album 'School Of Thought'

DED's second full-length album, "School Of Thought", will be released on October 15 digitally via Suretone Records, with the physical release dropping on November 19.

"We are elated to release our sophomore album 'School Of Thought', as we really pushed ourselves outside of our comfort zone and that is where growth and great things can happen," shares singer Joe Cotela.

"A school of thought is the perspective of a group of people who share common characteristics of opinion or outlook of a philosophy, cultural movement, or art movement. That is what the DED Nation is. It speaks to the lyrics and the foundation of the ethos of DED's message. We cover themes of self-empowerment, mental health, darkness, anger, futility, false idols, and being the change you want to see amongst others — everything it is to be a human while navigating through this life. I think it includes a broader spectrum of our influences and where we can venture creativity and dynamically as well. We feel it and we hope everyone else does, too."

"School Of Thought" track listing:

01. Ghost
02. Kill Beautiful Things
03. Love Song
04. Eyes Sewn Shut
05. A Mannequin Idol
06. Parasite
07. Persona
08. My Blood
09. 10 Minutes Underwater
10. Half Alive
11. Lost

DED has been turning heads as one of rock's most promising newcomers since the release of its debut album "Mis-An-Thrope", which racked up more than 25 million streams and spawned two Top 20 rock hits with "Anti-Everything" and "Remember The Enemy", while "Hate Me" tallied 15 million streams across DPS.

DED is currently on tour and shaking venues from the rafters to their bedrocks with IN THIS MOMENT and BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

DED is:

Joe Cotela - Vocals
Adam Adamcik - Guitar
Kyle Koelsch - Bass
Matt Reinhard - Drums


