DECAPITATED Vocalist's LUCY BURNS Launches Debut Single/Video, 'Ocooltica'

The official music video for "Ocooltica", the first single from LUCY BURNS, the fresh project from Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski, frontman of the polish death metal band DECAPITATED, and his friend Mr. G, an electronic music maker, can be seen below.

The beginning of LUCY BURNS go back to 2019, although its members had already met many times in the studio, working on various projects in the field of heavier sounds.

LUCY BURNS is a musical hybrid, an experimental journey combining many different musical genres. The latest single combines hip-hop rhythms with a large dose of electronic sounds and dark melodies.

"I wanted to create something different from the sounds that accompany me," explains Rasta. "This project is a lot of fun for me, because I have a chance to experiment with my best friend over a variety of sounds. The idea was total creative freedom. We do what we want, the way we want, and we don't limit ourselves to any drawing, scheming."

"Ocooltica" was produced by Jarosław Baran, a respected music producer, known for his collaboration with some of the top Polish artists as well as metal legends PARADISE LOST and FEAR FACTORY.

The video is a visual tale of the power of music. The clip was made by members of LUCY BURNS and their friends. The montage was done by Dariusz Mandes, the man responsible for the images of Polish film productions. As the band announced themselves, the next curtains will be an escalation of a crazy journey in search of ever different sounds.

The tale of LUCY BURNS will gradually continue to develop on the next single releases, which will ultimately lead to a full-length album.

