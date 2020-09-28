DECAPITATED Re-Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST; New Music 'Is Coming'

After more than 10 years of successfully working together, Nuclear Blast has announced that Polish tech death masters DECAPITATED have decided to refresh their bond and have re-signed with the German metal label for another era of extreme metal.

Nuclear Blast USA general manager Gerardo Martinez states: "DECAPITATED has been in my life literally since the band started, and soon after the first time they toured the U.S. with their second album. First time seeing them live, I knew that the band had 'it.' Fast forward to the 'Organic Hallucinosis' days and I became very good friends with all of them and I haven't left them since. We've gone through highs and lows, but one thing that makes me feel great is that we are here, in 2020, extending their deal so we can continue to be in the family and release more music together for many years to come."

Guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka says: "We have been working with Nuclear Blast Records for over a decade now and I am more than happy to announce that we have re-signed our contract. The bond which we have between the band and the label is really great; it's not only a business relationship but also a lot of respect, loyalty, understanding, and support over the years, definitely the core of any relationship. Many things will happen in the upcoming months! I am super excited to continue this journey with such a professional team again! Wait for the new music! It's coming!

Nuclear Blast A&R Jerome Riera adds: "I'm extremely happy to be working with DECAPITATED for their next chapter with Nuclear Blast. They are one of the rare bands of our time that uses their incredible technical skills to consistently deliver their own unique brand of brutal and impactful songs. Looking forward to spending 2021 with them!"

DECAPITATED's latest album, "Anticult", was released in July 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Back in March 2018, Kiełtyka said that he and his bandmates were "ready to return," two months after all rape and kidnapping charges against were dropped against them in Spokane County.

Less than two weeks before the Polish death metal musicians were scheduled to go on trial in January 2018 for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman on their tour bus four months earlier, Spokane County prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald filed a motion dismissing all rape and kidnapping charges. The motion cited "the well being of the victim" as a reason for dropping the charges without prejudice, meaning the four members of DECAPITATED could be prosecuted in the future.

DECAPITATED is:

Waclaw "Vogg" Kiełtyka - Guitar

Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - Vocals

James Stewart - Drums

Photo credit: Robert Zembrzycki