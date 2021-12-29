DECAPITATED Completes Work On New Album, Films Music Video For First Single

Polish tech death metal virtuosos DECAPITATED have completed work on their eighth studio album for a 2022 release via Nuclear Blast Records. The band has just finished filming a video for the LP's first single, to be made available next spring.
Earlier today (Wednesday, December 29), DECAPITATED guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka took to his Instagram to write: "I have noticed that some of you are suffering from a lack of information about a new album:) So here's the statement:
"New @decapitatedband album is done ! We have 10 new songs and we are already about to finish the video for the first single. Album is a quintessence of DECAPITATED, but I also feel that we have created something strong, crushing, unique and unexpected this time!
"I truly believe that after a very long time of waiting, none of you will be disappointed.
"Album premiere-Spring 2022 ?#staytuned
"#newalbum #decapitated #8 #nuclearblast".
DECAPITATED's latest album, "Anticult", was released in July 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Back in March 2018, Kiełtyka said that he and his bandmates were "ready to return," two months after all rape and kidnapping charges against were dropped against them in Spokane County.
Less than two weeks before the Polish death metal musicians were scheduled to go on trial in January 2018 for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman on their tour bus four months earlier, Spokane County prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald filed a motion dismissing all rape and kidnapping charges. The motion cited "the well being of the victim" as a reason for dropping the charges without prejudice, meaning the four members of DECAPITATED could be prosecuted in the future.
Formed in 1996, DECAPITATED built a reputation over the years as one of the international leaders of the "tech death" genre. Over its nearly 20-year career, DECAPITATED has released seven studio albums, which are considered to be some of the most influential death metal releases of the 21st century.
Since 2019, Kiełtyka has been taking care of second-guitar duties in MACHINE HEAD following the departure of Phil Demmel.
