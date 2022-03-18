DECAPITATED Announces 'Cancer Culture' Album

March 18, 2022 0 Comments

Polish tech death metal virtuosos DECAPITATED will release their eighth studio album, "Cancer Culture", on May 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP's first single, the title track, can be streamed below.

DECAPITATED guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka commented: "It wasn't easy to pick the first single from 'Cancer Culture'. Each song has this different vibe that we would like to show as soon as possible and be proud of. Since the 'Cancer Culture' is the first song from the album, we decided that this would be the perfect way to introduce you to new music. It is the album's opening chapter, and you know, what you can expect."

He continued: "Finally, after so many months of waiting, we got it. The announcement of our brand new album 'Cancer Culture' and a new single is on!

"The expectations were high, and we also gave ourselves a massive challenge with this album. But I think hard work pays off.

"We had an opportunity to gather amazing people who took care of the production and helped us deliver the best we could with this album.
Again, Jarek Szubrycht ('Carnival Is Forever') has written amazing lyrics for us about the disproportion between the dreams, ambitions, and aspirations of humanity.

"The leading engineer of the album was Tomasz Zed Zalewski ('Anticult'), David Castillo, responsible for mixing the album, and Ted Jensen for the final touch for mastering. For the cover, for the first time, we have worked with Fabio Timpanaro, an Italian artist whose art perfectly describes what we wanted to tell through visual art.

"Don't misinterpret the title meaning of the album. It has a much broader context. You will be surprised at what we have delivered this time."

DECAPITATED's latest album, "Anticult", was released in July 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Formed in 1996, DECAPITATED built a reputation over the years as one of the international leaders of the "tech death" genre. Over its 26-year career, DECAPITATED has released seven studio albums, which are considered to be some of the most influential death metal releases of the 21st century.

Since 2019, Kiełtyka has been taking care of second-guitar duties in MACHINE HEAD following the departure of Phil Demmel.

DECAPITATED is:

Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka - guitars
Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals
James Stewart - drums
Paweł Pasek - bass (live)


