DEATH's CHUCK SCHULDINER Honored With 'Stealth' Guitar From B.C. RICH

May 14, 2021 0 Comments

DEATH's CHUCK SCHULDINER Honored With 'Stealth' Guitar From B.C. RICH

B.C. Rich has announced the Chuck Schuldiner Stealth guitar. Down to every detail, the company has taken great care in creating this guitar that proudly represents the late DEATH legend's legacy and indelible mark on guitarists and the death metal genre.

Chuck played several B.C. Rich models throughout his groundbreaking and meaningful career. The most recognizable had to be his black single-pickup, neck-through Stealth. In purposeful style, Chuck laid down many creative and ferocious riffs on his B.C. Richs that launched him into metal icon status.

There will be two versions available for Chuck fans: USA production and Korean import. Both will ship in August.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

Happy Birthday Chuck!

Chuck Schuldiner (1967-2001) was a musical innovator. Chuck is best known for being the founder,...

Posted by B.C. Rich on Thursday, May 13, 2021

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).