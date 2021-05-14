DEATH's CHUCK SCHULDINER Honored With 'Stealth' Guitar From B.C. RICH

B.C. Rich has announced the Chuck Schuldiner Stealth guitar. Down to every detail, the company has taken great care in creating this guitar that proudly represents the late DEATH legend's legacy and indelible mark on guitarists and the death metal genre.

Chuck played several B.C. Rich models throughout his groundbreaking and meaningful career. The most recognizable had to be his black single-pickup, neck-through Stealth. In purposeful style, Chuck laid down many creative and ferocious riffs on his B.C. Richs that launched him into metal icon status.

There will be two versions available for Chuck fans: USA production and Korean import. Both will ship in August.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

