DEATH: Previously Unreleased 1990 Concert Recording From Tijuana Now Available

Relapse Records is continuing its DEATH "Non Analog - On Stage Series" with the third installment, "Tijuana 10-09-1990", available now digitally at this location.

"Tijuana 10-09-1990" captures DEATH live during the "Spiritual Healing" tour.

Track listing:

01. Mutilation

02. Living Monstrosity

03. Within The Mind

04. Zombie Ritual

05. Left To Die

06. Pull The Plug

07. Altering The Future

08. Denial Of Life

09. Defensive Personalities

10. Infernal Death

At a moment when the world has been forced to push pause on live music, Relapse Records and the DEATH estate have pulled together to launch a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the legendary band.

Says Relapse: "We at Relapse sincerely hope to see you all at a concert, festival, or a stage sooner than later. Until then, the label will release a new DEATH concert every other week across all digital platforms throughout the coming months to tide us all over.

"The 'On Stage Series' collection unearths various DEATH performances across the United States, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and more. Whether its an underground, old-school rager upon the release of 'Scream Bloody Gore' in '87, or a tour-de-force in California circa '95 on the 'Symbolic' tour, we hope you revisit DEATH with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive at this time!"

DEATH mainman Chuck Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

