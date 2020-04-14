DEATH: Previously Unreleased 1987 Concert Recording From Chicago Now Available

Relapse Records is continuing its DEATH "Non Analog - On Stage Series". The second installment, "Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - Chicago, IL 04-28-1987", is available digitally now at this location.

Track listing:

01. Regurgitated Guts 00:00

02. Torn To Pieces 03:27

03. Denial Of Life 07:17

04. Left To Die 12:18

05. Zombie Ritual 17:23

06. Sacrificial 22:44

07. Mutilation 26:33

08. Open Casket 29:47

09. Land Of No Return 35:18

At a moment when the world has been forced to push pause on live music, Relapse Records and the DEATH estate have pulled together to launch a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the legendary band.

Says Relapse: "We at Relapse sincerely hope to see you all at a concert, festival, or a stage sooner than later. Until then, the label will release a new DEATH concert every other week across all digital platforms throughout the coming months to tide us all over.

"The 'On Stage Series' collection unearths various DEATH performances across the United States, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and more. Whether its an underground, old-school rager upon the release of 'Scream Bloody Gore' in '87, or a tour-de-force in California circa '95 on the 'Symbolic' tour, we hope you revisit DEATH with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive at this time!"

DEATH mainman Chuck Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

