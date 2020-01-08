DEATH: Original 'Symbolic' Artwork Sells For More Than $10,000

The original artwork for DEATH's classic 1995 album "Symbolic" signed by artist Rene Miville was recently sold on eBay for $10,100.

At some point, DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner had the original art tacked on his wall, hence the damage at the top, but the artwork was said to be in otherwise excellent shape.

The "Symbolic" cover completed Miville's DEATH trifecta that began with "Human" (1991) and "Individual Thought Patterns" (1993). Interestingly, Miville also did the back cover of OBITUARY's "The End Complete" album in 1992.

"Symbolic" stands out as unique in DEATH's catalog — the moment Chuck married his progressive direction with more song-based material, not to mention it is also one of Schuldiner's sonically richest-sounding recordings, courtesy of producer Jim Morris.

The April 2008 remastered reissue of "Symbolic" via Roadrunner Records included the original album tracks plus several previously unreleased, ultra-rare, mostly instrumental demo recordings that were completed in early 1994 with the lineup of Schuldiner, Gene Hoglan (drums) and Steve DiGiorgio (bass). The package also came with brand new liner notes written by longtime metal journalist Don Kaye.

Chuck died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.