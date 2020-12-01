DEATH Gets Symphonic Treatment With With DEATHORCHESTRA's 'Symphony Of Death' Album

DEATHORCHESTRA — a collaboration by Russian death metal band BUICIDE and the Olympic Symphony Orchestra performing covers of songs by DEATH — has released a live video for the track "Pull The Plug". The song is taken from DEATHORCHESTRA's upcoming live album, "Symphony Of Death", which is due on December 13.

"Symphony Of Death" captures DEATHORCHESTRA's live performance from May 4, 2019 at the Opera Concert Club in Saint Petersburg. It contains seven classics from DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner, most from the band's later releases,

Track Listing:

01. Voice Of The Soul
02. Crystal Mountain
03. Zero Tolerance
04. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow
05. Spirit Crusher
06. Destiny
07. Pull The Plug

Lineup and credits:

Guitar - Sergey Kuznetsov
Guitar - Anton Ryzhev
Bass - Kirill Kotov
Drums - Roman Gubarik
Artistic Director - Aleksey Stepanov
Conductor - Sergei Zavarykin
Concert Sound Engineer - Valerii Makhota
Concert Sound Engineer - Evgenii Shutov
Artwork and release desigh by Orm Embar
Mixing Engineer - Vladimir Lehtinen
Project Manager - Aleksei Masych

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.




