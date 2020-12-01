DEATH Gets Symphonic Treatment With With DEATHORCHESTRA's 'Symphony Of Death' Album

DEATHORCHESTRA — a collaboration by Russian death metal band BUICIDE and the Olympic Symphony Orchestra performing covers of songs by DEATH — has released a live video for the track "Pull The Plug". The song is taken from DEATHORCHESTRA's upcoming live album, "Symphony Of Death", which is due on December 13.

"Symphony Of Death" captures DEATHORCHESTRA's live performance from May 4, 2019 at the Opera Concert Club in Saint Petersburg. It contains seven classics from DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner, most from the band's later releases,

Track Listing:

01. Voice Of The Soul

02. Crystal Mountain

03. Zero Tolerance

04. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow

05. Spirit Crusher

06. Destiny

07. Pull The Plug

Lineup and credits:

Guitar - Sergey Kuznetsov

Guitar - Anton Ryzhev

Bass - Kirill Kotov

Drums - Roman Gubarik

Artistic Director - Aleksey Stepanov

Conductor - Sergei Zavarykin

Concert Sound Engineer - Valerii Makhota

Concert Sound Engineer - Evgenii Shutov

Artwork and release desigh by Orm Embar

Mixing Engineer - Vladimir Lehtinen

Project Manager - Aleksei Masych

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

