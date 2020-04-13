DEATH ANGEL's WILL CARROLL Says Support From GIMME RADIO Listeners Has Been 'Amazing' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

After battling COVID-19 and being in a coma for twelve days, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll is returning to Gimme Radio for his weekly show "Fool Metal Jacket" today, Monday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST with a special episode titled "Coma".

Comments Carroll: "From when I announced on Gimme back in March that I was very sick and had COVID-19 through when I came out of the coma and jumped into the live chat to say 'I'm back!,' the support and love from my listeners on Gimme Radio has been amazing. These guys were really pulling for me the entire time. I'm so thankful for the whole 'Fool Metal Jacket' family!"

Carroll's return episode retells his journey from contracting the virus while DEATH ANGEL was in Europe on the road with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour through his hospital stay, coma, rehab, and, finally, homecoming. As Gimme Radio program director Brian Turner says: "Will takes us on a linear tour of the events — musically, of course. He's rightfully earned the Gimme crown of master assembler of themes. Will rules at heavy metal radio and we are so happy he's back and raging."

As always, Carroll will be in the live chat during his show where his fans and listeners can ask him questions about his ordeal and wish him well. Gimme will also be making a tip jar available during the show so listeners can support Carroll with the medical expenses incurred while in the hospital. Donations can also be made here at any time.

On March 22, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Several days later, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt also said that he was infected with the new coronavirus.

DEATH ANGEL has spent the last few months touring in support of its ninth album, "Humanicide", which came out last May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".