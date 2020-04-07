DEATH ANGEL's WILL CARROLL Returns Home After Spending Almost Two Weeks In Intensive Care

DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll has returned home after spending almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital.

Will's fiancée Leeshawn Navarro took to her social media on Monday (April 6) to write: "Will is finally home!!!!!!"

Last Thursday, the musician — who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus — checked in from the hospital to thank his friends and family for their support while also expressing his desire to embark on what he described as a "new chapter" of his life.

He wrote: "'Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated'. I thought I'd start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can't over express how everyone's outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life.

"When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I'm strong and resilient but not that strong.

"During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure.

"It's a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren't going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French from [TWISTED SISTER]. A man who I don't even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he's pure class.

"You know when I was a kid I used to think TS's lyrics were 'Fuck you, it's us against them' but maybe that's a bit shortsighted I think they're more about the value of life and not squandering it.

"As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA's 10 record. Until then I have the arguas [sic] task of Learning to walk and eat solid food.

"I love you all and thank you."

Carroll and the rest of DEATH ANGEL recently spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

On March 22, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Several days later, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt also said that he was infected with the new coronavirus.

DEATH ANGEL has spent the last few months touring in support of its ninth album, "Humanicide", which came out last May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".

