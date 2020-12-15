DEATH ANGEL Releases 'Aggressor' Animated Video, Prepares For Christmas Shows

San Francisco Bay Area metal veterans DEATH ANGEL have released a new animated video for the song "Aggressor", from their critically lauded album "Humanicide". The clip arrives just ahead of the band's seventh annual "Another Death Angel XMas Show", which takes place over two days on December 19 (8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET) and December 20 (12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET).

Commenting on the video, guitarist Rob Cavestany says: "The idea started as a visualizer for the song, but when we saw the footage, we were hooked and knew it had to turn into a complete video.

"Ben did an incredible job of depicting the 'Aggressor' concept and his artistic style is unique for DEATH ANGEL. The timing of this release couldn't be better given the circumstances that surround us! See for yourself…"

"Another Death Angel XMas Show" will be streamed live from The Great Northern in San Francisco. Tickets for the shows and a variety of VIP packages are on sale now.

The band says: "The show must go on! The seventh annual DEATH ANGEL Xmas show will be streamed from the Great Northern in San Francisco on two dates in December. In honor of this yearly tradition, we're preparing to deliver a fully packed, high-energy show that is sure to get you thrashing around on your living room floor. While we'll miss seeing the faces of all the wonderful people that come out each and every year from near and far to help close out the year with us, we're happy to be able to invite the rest of the world to be a part of this annual celebration of life and music."

This past October, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.


