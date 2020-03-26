DEATH ANGEL On Ailing Drummer WILL CARROLL: 'We All Truly Appreciate The Incredible Support And Love For Him'

San Francisco Bay Area metallers DEATH ANGEL have thanked fans for their support while drummer Will Carroll is being treated at a Northern California hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Carroll and the rest of DEATH ANGEL recently spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

On March 22, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Several days earlier, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said that he was exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier today, DEATH ANGEL posted the following statement via the band's social media:

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your overwhelming support, well wishes, and kind words regarding our friend and brother Will Carroll. The messages have reached us and all of his loved ones. We ask that you keep putting that wonderful energy out there for him. It will help all of us, and most importantly Will, to get through all of this.

"We also ask that at this very sensitive time to also please respect his family's space and privacy, as well as ours regarding this matter, as we all want the same result... Will's full recovery as soon as possible.

"Once again, we all truly appreciate the incredible support and love for him! Please keep it up!

"We look forward to reuniting with all of you on the other side of this sensitive time that is new to all of us.

"Until then... Please be safe and kind to each other! We're all in this together...And United we'll live forever!!

"With love, DEATH ANGEL"

On March 20, Holt said that Carroll was "very ill" in an intensive care unit at a San Francisco-area hospital. Three days later, EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza revealed that Will was "doing a lot better," but offered no further details.

Will's fiancée Leeshawn Navarro checked in from San Francisco's California Pacific Medical Center on March 18 to say that she brought him to the emergency room because he has been "very sick" since returning from a European tour earlier in the month. She also asked his friends to send him "positive healing thoughts." The next day, Navarro posted an update on social media, saying: "Need even more healing vibes, candles, prayers, love, everything you have for Will. I love you so much Will!!! Keep fighting I need you!!!! We all need you!!!!!"

DEATH ANGEL has spent the last few months touring in support of its ninth album, "Humanicide", which came out last May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".

