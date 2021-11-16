DEATH ANGEL Has Ideas 'Floating Around' For Next Album

DEATH ANGEL guitarist Ted Aguilar spoke to the "Loaded Radio" podcast about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated "Humanicide" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There is plans [to record a new LP]. Right now, there's just rumblings and just ideas floating around. We haven't really sat down and pieced them together. But there's plans. I mean, who knows? We could have an album ready in two months or we may not. It all depends. It's kind of hard to predict the future, because of the landscape of the world right now. I know our [North American] tour with TESTAMENT and EXODUS got pushed back to April-May [of 2022]. So that gives us time to do some writing. And who knows? Maybe we could have something by then; we may not. But there's some ideas floating around, for sure."

DEATH ANGEL will release a new live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" on Black Friday, November 26 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" is a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog that will be released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

Last December, DEATH ANGEL streamed its seventh annual "Another Death Angel XMas Show" from The Great Northern in San Francisco.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".

