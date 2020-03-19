DEATH ANGEL Drummer WILL CARROLL Is 'Very Sick' And In Need Of 'Healing Vibes'

DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll is being treated at a Northern California hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Will's girlfriend Leeshawn Navarro checked in from San Francisco's California Pacific Medical Center on Wednesday (March 18) to say that she brought him to the emergency room because he has been "very sick" since returning from a European tour earlier in the month. She also asked his friends to send him "positive healing thoughts."

Earlier today, Navarro posted an update on social media, saying: "Need even more healing vibes, candles, prayers, love, everything you have for Will. I love you so much Will!!! Keep fighting I need you!!!! We all need you!!!!!"

Carroll and the rest of DEATH ANGEL recently spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

Last night, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt revealed that he was exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He described his condition as "mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat [Tuesday] night."

DEATH ANGEL has spent the last few months touring in support of its ninth album, "Humanicide", which came out last May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".