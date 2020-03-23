DEATH ANGEL Drummer WILL CARROLL Is 'Doing A Lot Better,' Says EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA

March 23, 2020 0 Comments

DEATH ANGEL Drummer WILL CARROLL Is 'Doing A Lot Better,' Says EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA

EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza has offered an update on his bandmates and the members of TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL, some of whom have become sick since returning from a recent European tour, with some testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

EXODUS, TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month traveling together on "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour and returned home to the San Francisco Bay Area on March 11. Two of the shows on the trek were canceled due to the fast-spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus: February 25 in Milan, Italy; and March 11 in Hannover, Germany.

On Sunday, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy announced that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Several days earlier, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt revealed that he was exhibiting all the symptoms of the disease. He and his wife underwent coronavirus testing on Friday (March 20) but will have to wait another week for results. DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll has been in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital since Wednesday (March 18) after being taken "very ill" following the completion of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" trek.

Earlier today (Monday, March 23), EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza taped a new video for his YouTube channel, Zetro's Toxic Vault, in which he discussed "The Bay Strikes Back" tour and addressed how some of his tourmates may have contracted the new coronavirus.

"You've gotta understand that [we were] meeting fans and [we were] meeting different people and [we were] all using the same facilities and the same catering and [we were] all around each other constantly, so it makes good sense why so many people from the tour caught it," he explained (see video below).

Zetro went on to say that he personally feels "great." "If I have [the disease], I don't have any symptoms of it," he said. "I don't feel bad at all. I am sleeping really well. I feel strong as an ox. I wish the gyms weren't closed; I'd be there every day, unfortunately.

"The only one from our camp who seems to be sick is Gary, who showed signs of it," he continued. "But his test won't come back for quite some time now — seven to 10 days, I believe. Why that is, I don't know. But him and his wife were tested. Now, I spoke to him this morning, and he feels better, although he still has a little bit of the symptoms sometimes, but he says he feels much better on that.

"Obviously, everybody knows, yesterday, Chuck Billy and his wife Tiffany had went on the Internet and told everybody that they have contracted it as well, which means now more people, it looks like. And I believe there's two of their techs in their camp, that worked for them, have contracted it as well.

"I don't even know if Will [has tested] positive. Will Carroll is very sick. He's in the ICU right now. I heard he's doing a lot better, but the news is very vague.

"We're doing all right in the EXODUS camp. Really, Gary's the only one that's sick as far as the techs. And the rest of the band, everybody's doing good. A couple of guys in DEATH ANGEL are not feeling too well but getting better. Chuck and his wife and a couple of their techs not feeling too well, but they're getting better. So just keep your fingers crossed."

More than 378,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 16,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

California recently estimated that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).