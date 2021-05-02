DEATH ANGEL Announces 'The Bastard Tracks' Livestream Event

DEATH ANGEL has announced another concert livestream. Dubbed "The Bastard Tracks", the event will take place at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and will see the Bay Area metallers digging deep into their catalog to perform older favorites, newer classics and songs that have never been performed live before. You'll hear the stories behind the songs, and get a glimpse into the collective minds and souls of DEATH ANGEL.

"The Bastard Tracks" will air worldwide on Saturday, May 29 beginning at 3:00 p.m. PDT.

General admission tickets are available for $20 from Afton Tickets. The more expensive "Mosh Pit Bundle" and "VIP Access" options are also available.

Last December, DEATH ANGEL streamed its seventh annual "Another Death Angel XMas Show" from The Great Northern in San Francisco.

This past January, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll confirmed to EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza's YouTube channel, Zetro's Toxic Vault, that he and his bandmates have spent part of their coronavirus downtime putting together material for the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated "Humanicide" album.

Last October, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.