DEADSY To Release First Album In More Than 14 Years

July 15, 2020 0 Comments

DEADSY, the art-industrial-rock band fronted by Elijah Blue (a.k.a. P. Exeter Blue I), son of actress/singer Cher and Gregg Allman, will release its long-awaited third album in early 2021. The disc's first single and video will precede the full-length effort this fall. DEADSY is also planning to reissue its second album, "Phantasmagore", on all digital platforms and vinyl.

DEADSY announced its comeback in a social media post on Tuesday (July 14), The band wrote: "We've been laboring for the last 2 years, as the clarion call of DEADSY has brought us back into a state of making. We could not be more pleased with the yield and its energy.

"Our forthcoming album, and 3rd release, entitled 'Subterfugue' (Sub-tur-fyoog) will begin its preliminary campaign of content this summer, with the first single and video coming this fall, and the album in early 2021.

"We know some of you have been waiting a long time for new music and imagery, and we are elated to satiate that desire.

"We also know some of you are experiencing us for the first time....to that we say, welcome to the hyper-vivid, welcome to the vicious-neutral...welcome to DEADSY.

"We will also be re-releasing 2006’s 'Phantasmagore' this year on all digital platforms and vinyl. Details to follow."

DEADSY first gained recognition in 2002 with the release of its debut album, "Commencement" (Dreamworks/SKG/UMG). With songs like "Key To Gramercy Park" and its monolithically futuristic cover of RUSH's "Tom Sawyer" instantly separating it from its modern rock pier group, DEADSY paved its own artistic path, gaining legions of fans devoted to the band's high concept aesthetic of its color-coded members and white chain accessory.

"Phantasmagore" came out in August 2006 on Elementree/Immortal. The band also took part in that year's "The Family Values" tour, along with an appearance at Lollapalooza.

