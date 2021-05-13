DEAD & COMPANY Announces Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

DEAD & COMPANY — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — has announced its 2021 tour, kicking off August 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and running through Halloween, with a three-night stand at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 29, October 30 and 31.

The 31-date tour also includes a night in New York at Citi Field (August 20), two nights in Boston (September 2 and September 3), two nights at Wrigley Field in Chicago (September 17 and September 18), and two nights in Denver (October 22 and October 23), among others.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at noon local venue time through Ticketmaster.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, fan registration is now available until Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PDT, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, May 20 at 10 p.m. local venue time. Supplies are limited.

DEAD & COMPANY has announced that it will continue its work with longtime sustainability partner Reverb. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year's tour — including fan travel to and from shows. These DEAD & COMPANY tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world and here at home that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

DEAD & COMPANY will once again offer a variety of enhanced experience packages that range in amenities from Loose Lucy's Lounge access and early venue entry to branded lawn chairs and limited-edition screen-printed posters, paired with premium concert tickets. Travel Packages that bundle concert tickets with local accommodations will also be available. All enhanced offerings and travel packages go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, COVID-19-free environment possible.

DEAD & COMPANY was formed in 2015 when the GRATEFUL DEAD's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, ALLMAN BROTHERS' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and FARE THEE WELL and RATDOG keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $255.5 million and sold 2.8 million tickets across 149 reported shows.

DEAD & COMPANY has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance record.

In between tours, DEAD & COMPANY hosts its annual "Playing In The Sand" all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico and features three nights of DEAD & COMPANY playing on an intimate beach. Due to overwhelming fan demand, a second weekend was added to 2022's Playing in the Sand. Both weekends have sold out.

Tour dates:

Aug. 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 18 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sep. 02 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sep. 03 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sep. 05 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

Sep. 07 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sep. 10 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 13 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sep. 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sep. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Oct. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Oct. 22 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Oct. 23 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl