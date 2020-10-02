DE LA TIERRA Feat. SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: Music Video For New Single 'Distintos'

Latin American metal supergroup DE LA TIERRA has released the official music video for its new song "Distintos". The clip was edited and directed bu Penumbrart Studios.

DE LA TIERRA features Brazilian guitarist Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA), Argentine singer/guitarist Andres Gimenez (A.N.I.M.A.L.), Cuban/Mexican drummer Alex Gonzalez (MANÁ) and Puerto Rican bassist Harold Hopkins (PUYA).

Earlier this week, Gonzalez told "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" about the status of DE LA TIERRA: "Right now we're in the process of recording our third record. We were supposed to start the record this year, but, as you know, COVID came and everything just stopped. But what we did was we did a new single that's actually gonna be released this Friday. And the cool thing about this is that, like all musicians, we still need to play, we still need to create, so we all went into our home studios and we did this amazing song that, I think, fits perfectly with the times and what's going on right now. So that's the gonna be released this Friday — the single and the video. And then the idea is for us to start working on a new album in February. We already have about 15 songs."

Gonzalez also talked about the addition of Hopkins to DE LA TIERRA. Hopkins replaced Argentine bassist Sr. Flavio (LOS FABULOSOS CADILLACS), who left the band in 2017.

"Harold, he's an amazing, amazing bass player, and he's from a very, very awesome band from Puerto Rico called PUYA," Alex said. "And the great thing about PUYA is that they do a fusion of metal but with salsa and with music from the island. And it's awesome. And they sing in Spanish and they sing in English. So, talk about coming full circle — you [also] have [members from] Brazil, Argentina and Mexico."

Alex added: "The new album, because Harold is also bringing a lot of also Latin influence, Caribbean influence… It's so heavy but at the same time… You'll see."

DE LA TIERRA's second studio album, "II", came out in November 2016 via Sony Music Latin. It followed the band's 2014 self-titled debut which received rave reviews and support from critics and fans.

DE LA TIERRA found massive success following the release of its first LP. The record allowed the band to tour and share the stage with bands like METALLICA and SLIPKNOT and perform at festivals such as Rock In Rio, Santiago Gets Louder and Vive Latino as well as gain a strong following of fans throughout North and South America.

For their follow-up record, DE LA TIERRA worked with renowned producer Ross Robinson (SLIPKNOT, KORN, DEFTONES, THE CURE, SEPULTURA) who helped the band craft a furious set of songs.

"II" was recorded in Los Angeles, where DE LA TIERRA laid down the music live to analog tape machines. Each of the band's members has a unique, individual style that Robinson helped blend and balance with their influential roots for a rich music experience that transcends language barriers.

