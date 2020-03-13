DAVID LEE ROTH: Opening For KISS 'Requires Reading The Audience And Taking A Chance'

David Lee Roth, who launched his Las Vegas residency two months ago, spoke to Las Vegas Magazine about what it has been like opening for KISS on the winter/spring 2020 leg of their "End Of The Road" farewell tour. The VAN HALEN singer said: "I have a band that is beyond stellar and we're capable of playing everything from the local millionaire's birthday party to the Super Bowl. I can play Willie's [Nelson] Farm Aid and I can play Las Vegas and I can open for KISS, which in itself is an audience that arrives with expectations. KISS is one of the original Cirque du Soleil-level rock bands. It starts with the music but escalates into millions of dollars worth of bang for your buck that moves from city to city. [Opening for them] requires reading the audience and taking a chance. If all you do when you arrive in Las Vegas is simply play your concert set from the local arenas, that's not what we came to Las Vegas for. We want more. There are plenty of casinos [around the country] to go play in, but you earn your way into Vegas right now."

Roth's "Rocks Vegas" Las Vegas residency kicked off in early January and is scheduled to play six more dates in March at the House Of Blues. Backing the 65-year-old singer are lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

This isn't the first time David has set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

VAN HALEN has been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour in October 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Roth recently launched Ink The Original, a skin-care line specifically made to preserve, protect, and highlight tattoos and keep them from fading.



