DAVID LEE ROTH On His Las Vegas Residency: 'I Have A Band That Took Over A Year To Put Together'

VAN HALEN vocalist David Lee Roth spoke to Celebrity Page (see video below) about his Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on January 8 with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career. Backing the 65-year-old singer at the House Of Blues were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth explained that he chose Vegas as the place to debut his new band because "this is where you come to celebrate and do the victory dance, whatever that means to you."

As for the setlist, Roth said that it "will be constantly redefining during the night," adding that he has recruited musicians with the right kind of chops to handle his material.

"I have a band that took over a year to put together, because we have real musicians really playing who can really interact with me," he said.

"There has to be the spirit, there has to be the vibe and the attitude, and it's not one kind of music. You have to be as universal as my song catalog."

Roth will play six more Vegas shows in March, in addition to performing as the opening act for the upcoming North American legs of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour starting on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Roth's Vegas residency isn't be the first time he has set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

VAN HALEN has been inactive since it finished its U.S. tour in October 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Back in September, Roth said that there were no plans for VAN HALEN to do anything for the foreseeable future. "I think VAN HALEN's finished and this is the next phase," he said, referring to his solo project.

Roth recently launched Ink The Original, a skin-care line specifically made to preserve, protect, and highlight tattoos and keep them from fading.

