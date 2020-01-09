DAVID LEE ROTH Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency: Setlist, Video

January 9, 2020

VAN HALEN vocalist David Lee Roth kicked off his Las Vegas residency Wednesday night (January 8) with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career.

Backing the 65-year-old singer at the House Of Blues were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

The setlist was as follows:

01. You Really Got Me (KINKS cover)
02. Big Train
03. Unchained
04. Just Like Paradise
05. Atomic Punk
06. Dance The Night Away
07. Mean Street
08. California Girls (BEACH BOYS cover)
09. Tobacco Road (JOHN D. LOUDERMILK cover)
10. Jamie's Cryin'
11. Beautiful Girls
12. Panama
13. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
14. Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody ( IRVING CAESAR, LEONELLO CASUCCI / ROGER GRAHAM, SPENCER WILLIAMS covers)
15. Jump

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Roth described his Vegas residency in the following way: "It is classic rock delivered in a way that you have yet to ever see. Most rock bands practice up the rhythm section and then add on those vocals like sprinkles. We started opposite here. What we're bringing is a symphonic sound that is clearly different.

"When you hear what we're bringing," he continued, "particularly in a spectacularly tight venue like you can find in Vegas — it's nice and tight, you can see everybody's faces, you can see eyebrows. I've said that dogs are more popular than cats because they have eyebrows. You can tell what the dog is thinking. Kitty cats, they're like strippers: You can't tell what they're thinking."

David went on to say that he spent quite a bit of time putting together his current Vegas production.

"Most bands spend six weeks, minus auditions, to bring you a superb show. I started two years ago," he explained. "I bring two guitars, sometimes three, and now it picks up the way you first heard it inside that car, the way you first heard it in those great big ugly Koss headphones your brother lent to ya.

"What we bring here is a whole sensibility of storytelling and toasting and dedications," he added. "I've already had one request, fella wants to propose on stage, so we'll prepare a gospel moment, clearly. We'll have to."

