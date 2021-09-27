DAVID LEE ROTH Announces 2021-2022 Las Vegas Residency

VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth will return to at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas for a a new series of shows that will kick off with a New Year's Eve performance, followed by four concerts in January 2022.

Performance dates (Doors 8 p.m., showtime 9 p.m.; ages 18+):

New Year's Eve - December 31, 2021

January 1, 5, 7-8, 2022

Tickets for Roth start at $63.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Citi Card Member presale begins Wednesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. The House of Blues, Live Nation, and M life presales begin on Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m.

Several ticket packages are available, including the "Hot For Teacher" package ($450) that includes two tickets at a VIP table and a souvenir retail item; the "Panama" package ($550) that includes a dining voucher plus pre-and-post show access to Mandalay Bay's Foundation Room; and the "Jump" package ($700) that features a prix-fixe Foundation Room dinner and one bottle of a premium spirit.

In March 2020, Roth postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

Roth's latest Vegas residency kicked off on January 8, 2020 with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career. Backing the now-66-year-old singer were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth explained that he chose Vegas as the place to debut his new band because "this is where you come to celebrate and do the victory dance, whatever that means to you."

In February/March 2020, Roth performed as the opening act for the North American leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour.

Roth's 2020 Vegas residency wasn't the first time he had set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.