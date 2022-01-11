DAVID LEE ROTH Addresses COVID-Related Cancelations In Latest Artwork

David Lee Roth has shared a brand new piece of artwork in which he apparently pokes fun at the recent cancelation of his Las Vegas residency.

As he has done before, Roth styled the image in the form of a fictional newspaper called The Daily Catastrophe. The picture of an exasperated toad appears under the headline "Due To An Abundance Of COVID!"

Earlier this month, Roth issued a brief statement after the cancelation of the remaining farewell shows he was set to play at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

The 67-year-old VAN HALEN frontman had previously scrapped concerts scheduled for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and was to play a total of nine shows as he vowed to retire from performing live.

The concerts were scheduled to take place on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 5, 7 and 8 of 2022.

When asked if Roth's farewell performances will take place at a later date, he told Fox News Digital in a statement: "It's not about me anymore. When the benefits for Kentucky, Colorado, and Farm Aid kick in; Call me."

In a similarly worded statement to EW, Roth said about the cancelation of his Vegas residency: "Sometimes you win, Sometimes you lose, We got rained out.. "Covid cancelled.

"Future shows? When the benefit concerts for Colorado, Farm Aid, and hospital workers 'everywhere' come up; Call me..," he added.

In a previous statement, event organizers said the cancelations were made "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

When Roth's Vegas residency was first announced, organizers promised "a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including 'Jump', 'Panama', and 'California Girls...'"

In October, the legendary VAN HALEN singer announced that he was ending his career with his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "These are my last shows." He added: "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe."

In March 2020, Roth postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

Roth's last Vegas residency kicked off on January 8, 2020 with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career. Backing the singer were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth explained that he chose Vegas as the place to debut his new band because "this is where you come to celebrate and do the victory dance, whatever that means to you."

In a February 2020 interview with StarTribune, Roth openly wondered whether his first tour since VAN HALEN completed its 2015 run of shows would be the last time he would perform.

"I'm calling it 'The Last Tour'," he said at the time, "and then underneath it in parentheses: 'Unless It Isn't'. ... At my age, everything is a possible farewell tour."

"It's been a long great trip, a long great run," he continued. "But this kind of music requires the kind of energy that people in their 20s bring. You know what NFL stands for: Not For Long. It's similar in rock. I remember the days when we would stand around and say, 'Let's go have a cigarette.' And that's what we did: Four guys having one cigarette. I remember those days. They go by fast, so enjoy them while you're in them."

In February/March 2020, Roth performed as the opening act for the North American leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour.

Roth's 2020 Vegas residency wasn't the first time he had set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

