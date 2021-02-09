DAVID JOHANSEN, HENRY ROLLINS And EARL SLICK To Take Part In SYLVAIN SYLVAIN Tribute Concert

THE NEW YORK DOLLS' David Johansen and Earl Slick are among the artists who will take part in a virtual tribute concert to Sylvain Sylvain on February 14 at 7 p.m. EST.

The show will feature a mix of stories, performances and videos from the aforementioned two musicians, along with Debbie Harry, Thurston Moore, Henry Rollins, Clem Burke, Lenny Kaye, Bob Gruen, Michael Des Barres, Mara Hennessey, Ivan Julian, Chuck Prophet, Glen Matlock, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Joe and Albert Bouchard, and the LEMON TWIGS.

"A Celebration Of The Musical Life Of New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain" is being presented by Rolling Live Studios and the New York City venue Bowery Electric. Tickets for the show are on sale now for $15.

Sylvain Sylvain, one of the founding fathers of punk rock as guitarist of legendary band the NEW YORK DOLLS, died on January 13 at the age of 69. He had battled cancer for two and a half years.

Born Sylvain Mizrahi, Sylvain remained with the NEW YORK DOLLS until the group's breakup in 1977. He later worked on various projects, including a band called THE CRIMINALS and another group called THE TEARDROPS. Sylvain reunited with NEW YORK DOLLS in 2004 and played on the band's last three albums, "One Day It Will Please Us To Remember Even This", "Cause I Sez So" and "Dancing Backward In High Heels".

Sylvain's autobiography, "There's No Bones In Ice Cream", was released in 2018 via Omnibus Press.

In April 2019, a fundraising campaign was launched for Sylvain, who revealed at the time that he had been battling cancer for nearly a year.

The NEW YORK DOLLS were called many things — glam, proto-punk, hard rock — but are probably best understood as a "dirty rock and roll" band. Combining an aggressively androgynous style with street-smart New York attitude and campy humor, the NEW YORK DOLLS ushered in the era of CBGBs, heroin chic, loud guitars and referential lyrics which gave rise to Patti Smith, the RAMONES, TELEVISION and many more. Fans of the band range from GUNS N' ROSES to Morrissey, who organized the reformation of the band when he curated Meltdown festival in 2004.

