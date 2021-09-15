DAVID ELLEFSON To Co-Produce Documentary About Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA

Screaming Butterfly Entertainment has announced a partnership with former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and his Ellefson Films on the upcoming feature-length documentary "This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza". Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late MEGADETH drummer's life.

Ellefson stated in 40-second promo clip that can be seen below: "I am proud to announce I will narrate/co-produce the upcoming documentary film 'This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza' and I look forward to sharing together with you the life story of one of music's most celebrated rock star drummers of all time, Nick Menza."

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger said: "I am very happy to connect David Ellefson with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment to narrate/co-produce the project. Ellefson's involvement and knowledge will secure the authenticity of the film. They both spent a lot of personal time together touring world, and if anyone knew Nick best, it's David Ellefson.

"Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer/director Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "I am very happy to welcome David Ellefson to the 'This Was My Life' team. He brings with him a wealth of in-depth knowledge and personal experience that will be so valuable to making this film something very special for the fans and Nick's family. I believe that his involvement will be an extremely positive addition to the project, and am excited to collaborate with him on the film."

In conjunction with the announcement of Ellefson's attachment to the film, an Indiegogo campaign has been launched to raise funding for the completion of the film. Fans have the opportunity to support the production of the film directly, as well as obtain some rare official Nick Menza memorabilia. These items include various Nick Menza personally owned items — some with authentic signatures from Nick himself. In addition to memorabilia, fans can purchase brand new Nick Menza merchandise including hats, posters, and even Nick Menza skateboard decks. Fans can even have their names and a message added to the end credits of the film.

The campaign can be found at this location and is now live.

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with. A screenshot from the film was recently released that featured an interview with former LAMB OF GOD/MEGADETH drummer Chris Adler.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

