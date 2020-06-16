DAVID ELLEFSON On Upcoming MEGADETH Album: 'You Wanna Make Sure The Content Is Stellar'

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently spoke to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. He said (hear audio below): "I went to Nashville a couple of weeks ago and recorded my parts for the new MEGADETH album, so we've got bass and drums down. So we just decided to pull the trigger and work, 'cause Tennessee is pretty low impact [when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic], so we were able to do that and be productive."

Addressing the fact that it has taken this long for MEGADETH to begin recording the new disc, Ellefson said: "Fortunately, as far as the creative and the writing and making a new album, that has actually been moving along pretty well, so all is not lost. And this is a record that we knew… Following up on 'Dystopia', this is not something we wanted to just rush and bang it out and just get back out on the road; this is something that needed time. First of all, you wanna make sure the content is stellar; you wanna make sure you've got something to sing about and a story to tell, because that's the other big part of MEGADETH songs — it's not just sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll; there's always gotta be a narrative through the album. So, that's important to just let that take its time. So, ironically, the challenges that we've had have actually led to giving us the needed time on the album. So, at this point, we've got this year now to be working on the record, which we are, and if all goes as best we can plan, 2021 will hopefully see a new MEGADETH record, and we'll live to fight another day."

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells'" and "Dystopia".

The early sessions for MEGADETH's new LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, the first leg of MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES will be rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of the 55-date trek tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

