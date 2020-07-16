DAVID ELLEFSON On Upcoming MEGADETH Album: 'It's Gonna Be A Phenomenal Record'

July 16, 2020 0 Comments

DAVID ELLEFSON On Upcoming MEGADETH Album: 'It's Gonna Be A Phenomenal Record'

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently spoke to 90.3 WMSC FM's "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. He said (hear audio below): "The MEGADETH record is underway. That's about, really, all I can say about that. But at least it's underway.

"I went down [to Nashville] in late May. Me and Dirk [Verbeuren, MEGADETH drummer] went down there to do drums and bass [for the new LP]. We've had the stuff demoed — we've been writing it and tweaking it — so the songs were in good shape. So it was nice that we had time to get 'em ready, and then go in and record. We were there for about 11 days, I guess. It's gonna be a phenomenal record."

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells'" and "Dystopia".

The early sessions for MEGADETH's new LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature drummer Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band four years ago.

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).