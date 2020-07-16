DAVID ELLEFSON On Upcoming MEGADETH Album: 'It's Gonna Be A Phenomenal Record'

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently spoke to 90.3 WMSC FM's "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. He said (hear audio below): "The MEGADETH record is underway. That's about, really, all I can say about that. But at least it's underway.

"I went down [to Nashville] in late May. Me and Dirk [Verbeuren, MEGADETH drummer] went down there to do drums and bass [for the new LP]. We've had the stuff demoed — we've been writing it and tweaking it — so the songs were in good shape. So it was nice that we had time to get 'em ready, and then go in and record. We were there for about 11 days, I guess. It's gonna be a phenomenal record."

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells'" and "Dystopia".

The early sessions for MEGADETH's new LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature drummer Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band four years ago.

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

