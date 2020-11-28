DAVID ELLEFSON: New MEGADETH Music Will Arrive In 2021

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson spoke to Decibel Geek about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. He said (see video below): "Basic tracks are done. Overdubs now are continuing. I'm sure 2021 will see some new MEGADETH music of some form — hopefully the whole album, because touring will open up and we can drop a record and the tour dates that we have rescheduled will all go forward as planned. That's what we're hoping. That's about all I can say on it — just 'cause it's not done yet, so it's hard to talk about something that's still in motion."

Last month, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine told "The Five Count" radio show that the band's new LP will "probably" be "one of the most ferocious records we've done since 'Rust In Peace'. David Ellefson, he's a pretty good barometer of things, and when he did his bass parts, he [went], 'Man, my arm is killing me. I can't believe this.'"

In a separate interview with SiriusXM, Mustaine said that the upcoming MEGADETH album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells' and 'Dystopia'."

The early sessions for the LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

