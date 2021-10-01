DAVID ELLEFSON Is 'Super Proud' Of His Contribution To 'Moral Hygiene', MINISTRY's New Album

October 1, 2021 0 Comments

DAVID ELLEFSON Is 'Super Proud' Of His Contribution To 'Moral Hygiene', MINISTRY's New Album

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson says that he is "super proud" of his contribution to the new MINISTRY album "Moral Hygiene".

Although Ellefson's appearance on the LP wasn't mentioned in any of the press releases from MINISTRY's record label, Nuclear Blast, leading up to the album's arrival, Ellefson says that he is featured on two of "Moral Hygiene"'s tracks, a cover of THE STOOGES' "Search And Destroy" and a song called "Believe Me".

Earlier today, Ellefson took to his social media to share a photo of him with MINISTRY leader Al Jourgensen in the studio, and he included the following message: "Super proud to be a part of the new MINISTRY album, Moral Hygiene, out today via Nuclear Blast! To offer up the bass track on a cover of Iggy Pop's 'Search and Destroy' and to also have a cool collaboration on 'Believe Me' (alongside Billy Morrison) is truly a career highlight for me as a long time MINISTRY fan and friend of the mighty Al Jourgensen. The record kicks ass as you would expect from MINISTRY. Check it out!!"

All of Nuclear Blast's press releases about "Moral Hygiene" have made mention of the LP's other contributors, which include Morrison, Jello Biafra (Jourgensen's cohort in side project LARD), Cesar Soto (MAN THE MUTE), John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY), Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR, SOULFLY, NAUSEA), Paul D'Amour (TOOL, FEERSUM ENNJIN), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.) and sitar player Flash.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH in May after sexually explicit photos and video of the bassist leaked online along with allegations that he had been grooming a fan, which he vehemently denied. A short time after after the messages and video footage involving him were posted on Twitter, Ellefson filed a report with the police department in Scottsdale, Arizona alleging unlawful distribution of sexually explicit images of him by unknown offenders. In the report, Ellefson admitted that he had been exchanging sexual text messages with a Dutch teenager, who captured a video of several of their virtual "masturbating encounters" without his consent and shared them with friends. (According to Ellefson, the woman was 19 at the time of their first virtual sexual encounter.) Ellefson, who lives in Scottsdale, first became aware of the video on May 9, when the claim "David Ellefson of MEGADETH is a pedophile" appeared on Instagram. Ellefson told police he was notified on May 14 by MEGADETH that the band would be parting ways with him. Three days later, he was fired.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

Super proud to be a part of the new Ministry album, Moral Hygiene, out today via Nuclear Blast! To offer up the bass...

Posted by David Ellefson on Friday, October 1, 2021

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).