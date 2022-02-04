DAVID ELLEFSON, CHRIS POLAND, CHRIS ADLER Featured In Second Sizzle Reel For NICK MENZA Documentary

Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, in conjunction with Ellefson Films, have released a second sizzle reel for the upcoming feature-length documentary film "This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza". The one-minute, 20-second clip features interviews with the Menza family, former MEGADETH members Chris Poland and Jeff Young, LAMB OF GOD/MEGADETH drummer Chris Adler, former MEGADETH tour manager Skip Rickert, Nick's drum tech Rob Corsie, legendary rock and roll photographer Gene Kirkland, film director Bob Nalbandian and James Rota and Emily Burton of FIREBALL MINISTRY.

The film is being produced/directed and edited by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of Nick's life.

Mollohan said: "'This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza' is now deep into the production phase of the film. The generous support of the fans during our Indiegogo campaign, as well as the amazing participation of the interviewees has enabled us to gather some truly unique memories and stories. For this, we are truly grateful. The recent Los Angeles portion of interviews went extremely well and we look forward to traveling to Seattle and New York City in the coming months for the next set of interviews. This project is proving to be an interesting and rewarding one, and we look forward to sharing Nick's story."

Ellefson added: "The making of the Nick Menza documentary has been such a joy for all of us, like a sort of MEGA family reunion where we share stories, laughs and even a few tears around Nick and what he meant to so many of us. I think this film and soundtrack will touch the hearts of the fans and viewers in the same way, as we remember his larger-than-life character behind the drum kit, but also his lovable charm and warmth that made him the beloved one of a treasured musical legacy."

The Menza family said: "We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after MEGADETH, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD.'"

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger said: "Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life. Thank you everyone for the continued support in keeping Nick's legacy alive."

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life Including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

The cover photo for the film was shot by Los Angeles music photographer Alex Solca and designed by Brazilian artwork designer Alcides Burn of Burn Artworks.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

