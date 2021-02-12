DAVID ELLEFSON Believes MEGADETH-Branded 'Megacruise' Will Return

February 12, 2021 0 Comments

DAVID ELLEFSON Believes MEGADETH-Branded 'Megacruise' Will Return

In a new interview with the "Fantasm" podcast, David Ellefson said that he believes there will be another installment of the MEGADETH-branded Megacruise. "All the cruises, of course, have now been pushed back to next year," he said (hear audio below). "But, yeah, it was successful, and the fans loved it — they just had the time of their life; they thought it was just such a great experience. So, yeah, I would say there's one in the future here."

The inaugural Megacruise departed from Los Angeles on October 13, 2019 on a round-trip voyage to San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico and returned on October 18, 2019. The at-sea music experience featured performances from ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, QUEENSRŸCHE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, DRAGONFORCE, OVERKILL and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, among others.

Official cruise hosts Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM, AXS), Jose Mangin (SiriusXM) and Lüc Carl (SiriusXM, Ozzy's Boneyard) moderated question-and-answer sessions and activities specially crafted for this voyage.

Megacruise offered fans a variety of events and activities that put cruisers up front and center with metal icons from fan and artist photo experiences to intimate morning coffee jams, music clinics to fan and artist sporting competitions and more ways to interact with the lineup.

Promoter Larry Morand — whose company On The Blue also produces the annual Monsters Of Rock, Cruise To The Edge and On The Blue music cruises — told Classic Rock the idea for the Megacruise originated several years ago during a phone call with the band's booking agent. "[He] said, 'Hey, I just picked up MEGADETH. They were going to do this other cruise [2014's Motörboat] and it didn't happen, but they'd really like to do one,'" Morand said. "I said, 'Would they like to host one?'... At that point, [we had] a bunch of different calls and meetings. It really flourished, and we started to build a marquee around it."

From there, Morand says he curated a list of potential performers for Dave Mustaine's approval. "Dave picked through it," Morand explained. "He wanted to be really hands-on... I thought it would be great to have something that shows the legacy of who they are. He totally agreed, so as we went through it, it was painstaking. It's funny what was curated and what [took] a bit of work."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).