DAVID CROSBY Draws Ire Of VAN HALEN Fans After Dismissive EDDIE VAN HALEN Tweet

Legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist David Crosby has drawn the ire of VAN HALEN fans for seemingly minimizing the talents of recently deceased guitarist Eddie Van Halen.
After a Twitter follower asked Crosby for his opinion of Eddie, David replied simply: "Meh ...." His bluntness was seen as out of line by a number of other Twitter users, including TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick, who chimed in: "I appreciate @thedavidcrosby too much for this to get in the way, but a much better answer would have been: 'I know he meant a lot to so many but his sound & style just weren't my thing.'" Alex then pointed out that American singer-songwriter Patti Smith, who has never appeared to be much of a VAN HALEN fan either, still managed to post a polite note following Eddie's passing. L.A. GUNS axeman Tracii Guns concurred, firing back at Crosby: "Wrong answer as fuck and rude as fuck!!! There are better ways to say you don't care for someone's music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out fuck you and your smug answer."
The following day, Crosby took to his Twitter to clarify his original comments. "[Jimi] Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really," he wrote. "[L]ook I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ....and the one time I met [him] he was nice ....and he was talented ...meh to me means I don't care that much ....and I don't ...doesn't mean he wasn't good ,he was but not for me".
The left-leaning Crosby frequently spars with fans on Twitter about politics and passionately defends his stance, saying that he disagrees with those who think artists like him should "shut up and sing." "It's not part of the deal," he told the Boston Globe three years ago.
At 79, Crosby is a two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, inducted as a member of both the widely innovative folk-rock band THE BYRDS — with whom he first rose to stardom — and the Woodstock era-defining group CROSBY, STILLS & NASH.
Crosby played at some of rock's most culturally significant concerts, including the Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock and the Altamont Free Concert. He is also one of rock's most prolific collaborators, recording and playing with Bob Dylan, members of the GRATEFUL DEAD, Neil Young, Jackson Browne and others.
Eddie died on Tuesday (October 6) at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman passed away from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
