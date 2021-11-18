DAVID COVERDALE Would Welcome WHITESNAKE Induction Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME 'With Open Arms'

David Coverdale, who was among the DEEP PURPLE members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016, was asked in a new interview with QFM96's "Torg & Elliott" radio show if he thinks he will eventually get the nod as a member of his post-PURPLE outfit WHITESNAKE. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I did the Hall Of Fame for PURPLE, I spoke with the guys there and they were very, very forthcoming that they felt it appropriate that WHITESNAKE be in there. But you've gotta remember something — these are really cherries on an amazing cake of my life already. So if that does manifest, that's amazing. It's not on my bucket list, but I would receive it with open arms. 'Cause those kinds of things are validations from your peers."

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

The Rock Hall didn't induct BLACK SABBATH until 2006, and METALLICA followed three years later.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until five years ago.

PRIEST was on the ballot for Rock Hall induction last year, but failed to receive enough votes to make the class of 2020.

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, PRIEST was previously on the ballot for the 2018 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.

IRON MAIDEN was on the ballot for Rock Hall induction this year, but didn't make the class of 2021.

DEEP PURPLE's first three lineups were inducted into the Rock Hall, including guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, and various singers and bassists — Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Coverdale and Glenn Hughes.

DEEP PURPLE's acceptance speeches included turns from Gillan, Glover, Paice, Coverdale and Hughes before the current lineup of DEEP PURPLE — Gillan, Glover, Paice, guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey — took the stage and played a short set consisting of "Highway Star", "Green Onions" (with an image of Lord behind them), "Hush" and "Smoke On The Water".

