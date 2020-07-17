DAVID COVERDALE Unboxes WHITESNAKE's 'The Rock Album' Collection (Video)

An unboxing video for WHITESNAKE's recently released "The Rock Album" collection can be seen below.

"The Rock Album" brings together some of its hardest-hitting songs of WHITESNAKE's multi-platinum career, consisting of revisited, remixed and remastered versions of the group's best rock songs. The album is the first release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

"The Rock Album" was made available on June 19 on CD ($14.98), and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98). The collection features the debut of "Always The Same", a previously unreleased song that was recorded during the 2019 sessions for "Flesh & Blood".

In the album's liner notes, WHITESNAKE founder and lead singer David Coverdale writes: "All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered. Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

"The Rock Album" spans over three decades with songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six WHITESNAKE studio albums. One track — "She Give Me" — is taken from Coverdale's 2000 solo album "Into The Light".

The group's music from the 1980s is well represented by "Love Ain't No Stranger" from "Slide It In" (1984) and "Judgement Day" from "Slip Of The Tongue" (1989), as well as "Still Of The Night", "Give Me All Your Love" and the No. 1 smash "Here I Go Again" from WHITESNAKE's 1987 self-titled album, which has been certified mega-platinum.

"Restless Heart" (1997) gets its due on the collection with four songs, including the title track, the official lyric video for which can be seen below. "The Rock Album" also features music from 2008's "Good to Be Bad" ("Best Years" and "Can't You Hear The Wind Blow"), in addition to the title track from 2011's "Forevermore". Other highlights from "The Rock Album" include a remixed version of "All Or Nothing" that features additional guitars pulled from the original multi-track tapes, plus an alternate arrangement of "Tell Me How" from "Forevermore".

"The Rock Album" CD track listing:

01. Still Of The Night

02. Best Years

03. Tell Me How

04. Love Ain't No Stranger

05. All Or Nothing

06. Give Me All Your Love

07. Can You Hear the Wind Blow

08. Restless Heart

09. Anything You Want

10. Here I Go Again

11. Judgement Day

12. She Give Me

13. Crying

14. Can't Stop Now

15. Always The Same *

16. Forevermore

LP track listing:

Side A:

01. Still Of The Night

02. Best Years

03. Tell Me How

04. Love Ain't No Stranger

Side B:

01. All Or Nothing

02. Give Me All Your Love

03. Can You Hear the Wind Blow

04. Restless Heart

Side C:

01. Anything You Want

02. Here I Go Again

03. Judgement Day

04. She Give Me

Side D

01. Crying

02. Can't Stop Now

03. Always The Same *

04. Forevermore

* previously unreleased

