DAVID COVERDALE Unboxes WHITESNAKE's 'The Rock Album' Collection (Video)

An unboxing video for WHITESNAKE's recently released "The Rock Album" collection can be seen below.
"The Rock Album" brings together some of its hardest-hitting songs of WHITESNAKE's multi-platinum career, consisting of revisited, remixed and remastered versions of the group's best rock songs. The album is the first release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).
"The Rock Album" was made available on June 19 on CD ($14.98), and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98). The collection features the debut of "Always The Same", a previously unreleased song that was recorded during the 2019 sessions for "Flesh & Blood".
In the album's liner notes, WHITESNAKE founder and lead singer David Coverdale writes: "All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered. Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."
"The Rock Album" spans over three decades with songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six WHITESNAKE studio albums. One track — "She Give Me" — is taken from Coverdale's 2000 solo album "Into The Light".
The group's music from the 1980s is well represented by "Love Ain't No Stranger" from "Slide It In" (1984) and "Judgement Day" from "Slip Of The Tongue" (1989), as well as "Still Of The Night", "Give Me All Your Love" and the No. 1 smash "Here I Go Again" from WHITESNAKE's 1987 self-titled album, which has been certified mega-platinum.
"Restless Heart" (1997) gets its due on the collection with four songs, including the title track, the official lyric video for which can be seen below. "The Rock Album" also features music from 2008's "Good to Be Bad" ("Best Years" and "Can't You Hear The Wind Blow"), in addition to the title track from 2011's "Forevermore". Other highlights from "The Rock Album" include a remixed version of "All Or Nothing" that features additional guitars pulled from the original multi-track tapes, plus an alternate arrangement of "Tell Me How" from "Forevermore".
"The Rock Album" CD track listing:
01. Still Of The Night
02. Best Years
03. Tell Me How
04. Love Ain't No Stranger
05. All Or Nothing
06. Give Me All Your Love
07. Can You Hear the Wind Blow
08. Restless Heart
09. Anything You Want
10. Here I Go Again
11. Judgement Day
12. She Give Me
13. Crying
14. Can't Stop Now
15. Always The Same *
16. Forevermore
LP track listing:
Side A:
01. Still Of The Night
02. Best Years
03. Tell Me How
04. Love Ain't No Stranger
Side B:
01. All Or Nothing
02. Give Me All Your Love
03. Can You Hear the Wind Blow
04. Restless Heart
Side C:
01. Anything You Want
02. Here I Go Again
03. Judgement Day
04. She Give Me
Side D
01. Crying
02. Can't Stop Now
03. Always The Same *
04. Forevermore
* previously unreleased