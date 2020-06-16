DAVID COVERDALE On WHITESNAKE's 'Red, White And Blues' Trilogy: 'We've Given Everything A Fresh Coat Of Paint'

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke to "The Slacker Morning Show" about the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

He said (hear audio below): "We've got 'The Rock Album' that's coming out June 19th. In October, we have WHITESNAKE 'Love Songs', and I've literally just received the new mastering from New York, and it's so beautiful and so sexy. Just run a hot bath and throw some bubbles in it. And then January-February, we have WHITESNAKE 'The Blues Album' — the epics like 'Crying In The Rain' and 'Slow An' Easy'. And I think those songs, hopefully, will introduce a lot of my fans to songs that they haven't heard, which I feel are as strong as anything I've had a really big hit with, 'cause they're mixed in with the songs that you're familiar with.

"It's a good ride," he continued. "I worked very hard with Chris Collier, Michael McIntyre, my team at my studio, we really worked hard to get the best out of this stuff at this time in our lives, at this time in technology, and I really feel we've upgraded and given everything — my expression I've been using is — a fresh coat of paint. It's the same house — WHITESNAKE — but it's got a beautiful fresh vibrant coat of paint on it."

"The Rock Album" will be available on June 19 on CD ($14.98), and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98) and is available for pre-order now. The music also will be available through digital and streaming services. The collection features the debut of "Always The Same", a previously unreleased song that was recorded during the 2019 sessions for "Flesh & Blood".

In the album's liner notes, Coverdale writes: "All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered. Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

"The Rock Album" spans over three decades with songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six WHITESNAKE studio albums. One track — "She Give Me" — is taken from Coverdale's 2000 solo album "Into The Light".

The group's music from the 1980s is well represented by "Love Ain't No Stranger" from "Slide It In" (1984) and "Judgement Day" from "Slip Of The Tongue" (1989), as well as "Still Of The Night", "Give Me All Your Love" and the No. 1 smash "Here I Go Again" from WHITESNAKE's 1987 self-titled album, which has been certified mega-platinum.

"Restless Heart" (1997) gets its due on the collection with four songs, including the title track, the official lyric video for which can be seen below. "The Rock Album" also features music from 2008's "Good to Be Bad" ("Best Years" and "Can't You Hear The Wind Blow"), in addition to the title track from 2011's "Forevermore". Other highlights from "The Rock Album" include a remixed version of "All Or Nothing" that features additional guitars pulled from the original multi-track tapes, plus an alternate arrangement of "Tell Me How" from "Forevermore".

