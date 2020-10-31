DAVID COVERDALE Attributes Some Of WHITESNAKE's Success To Lyrics About 'Human Themes'

October 31, 2020 0 Comments

DAVID COVERDALE Attributes Some Of WHITESNAKE's Success To Lyrics About 'Human Themes'

In a new interview with Joe Rock of Long Island's rock station 102.3 WBAB, WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale was asked about the apparent lack of humor in the band's lyrics. David responded: "Well, it's interesting, because particularly now, I'm very active on social media. I know, just from e-mails that we receive and positive messages, a lot of the stuff I post puts a much-needed smile or gives somebody a laugh or touches a nerve. I've always been a proponent of meditation. Although I don't preach it, I encourage people that it would be helpful to them during this very challenging time.

"And that's the other reason that Rhino and I said, 'Let's go ahead with our plan for the 'Red, White And Blue' trilogy.' Everybody's gonna need glasses, prescription lenses, after so much of Netflix, so let's give 'em some ear candy. But they're all true songs.

"One of the reasons, I think, WHITESNAKE has maintained a great deal of success is they're all human themes," Coverdale explained. "They're all physical and emotional themes, and, of course, ultimately search for direction, as you know, in 'Here I Go Again': 'I don't know where I'm going, but I sure know where I've been.' Once again, that song, the lyrics resonate deeply with many, many people. It's fantastic."

WHITESNAKE recently launched the "Red, White And Blue" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

A few weeks ago, Coverdale underwent surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia. The singer was forced to wait several months during the coronavirus pandemic before having the procedure done last month at the Renown facility in his hometown of Reno, Nevada.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).