DAVID BOWIE's 75th Birthday Celebrated With 'Sound & Vision' Web-Exclusive Retrospective

"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts," wrote William Shakespeare. When he penned the now-classic line, he might as well have been prophesying a world forever redefined by the theatrical genius of David Bowie. The visionary's catalog of conceptual personas encompasses the likes of Aladdin Sane, Major Tom, the Thin White Duke and, perhaps, most recognizable of all, Ziggy Stardust.

Yet, the life lived by the mortal behind the mask provides an infinitely more enigmatic and compelling subject as Morrison Hotel Gallery brings the Starman's 75th birth year to centerstage with "Sound & Vision", a web-exclusive Bowie retrospective as seen through the singular lens of Mick Rock. The exhibition goes live January 22, 2022 at www.morrisonhotelgallery.com and select works from it will be on view at Morrison Hotel Gallery's New York City location.

This online exhibition explores the enduring, collaborative masterworks of two prolific artists spanning more than thirty years. From Rock's renowned imagery of a bombastic Bowie to rarely seen moments of unmasked intimacy, "Sound & Vision" offers a captivating and comprehensive look into the proliferation of a beloved icon and the fundamental role photography plays in capturing the staying power of thin air.

Rock is often considered "The Man Who Shot The 1970s," and the iconic lensmen had privileged access to Bowie. Rock met Bowie in 1972 and became his official photographer for a time, shooting some of the most defining images of Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust finery. Rock also produced and directed the music videos for Bowie's "Space Oddity", "Jean Genie" and "John, I'm Only Dancing". Rock passed away on November 18, 2021, and this retrospective will unveil rare pictures and feature renowned works from the legendary British photographer's archive.

Bowie died on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday. The British singer, songwriter, actor and fashion icon reportedly passed away from liver cancer, after suffering from a handful heart attacks in the last few years of his life.