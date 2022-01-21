DAVID BOWIE's 75th Birthday Celebrated With 'Sound & Vision' Web-Exclusive Retrospective

January 21, 2022 0 Comments

DAVID BOWIE's 75th Birthday Celebrated With 'Sound & Vision' Web-Exclusive Retrospective

"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts," wrote William Shakespeare. When he penned the now-classic line, he might as well have been prophesying a world forever redefined by the theatrical genius of David Bowie. The visionary's catalog of conceptual personas encompasses the likes of Aladdin Sane, Major Tom, the Thin White Duke and, perhaps, most recognizable of all, Ziggy Stardust.

Yet, the life lived by the mortal behind the mask provides an infinitely more enigmatic and compelling subject as Morrison Hotel Gallery brings the Starman's 75th birth year to centerstage with "Sound & Vision", a web-exclusive Bowie retrospective as seen through the singular lens of Mick Rock. The exhibition goes live January 22, 2022 at www.morrisonhotelgallery.com and select works from it will be on view at Morrison Hotel Gallery's New York City location.

This online exhibition explores the enduring, collaborative masterworks of two prolific artists spanning more than thirty years. From Rock's renowned imagery of a bombastic Bowie to rarely seen moments of unmasked intimacy, "Sound & Vision" offers a captivating and comprehensive look into the proliferation of a beloved icon and the fundamental role photography plays in capturing the staying power of thin air.

Rock is often considered "The Man Who Shot The 1970s," and the iconic lensmen had privileged access to Bowie. Rock met Bowie in 1972 and became his official photographer for a time, shooting some of the most defining images of Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust finery. Rock also produced and directed the music videos for Bowie's "Space Oddity", "Jean Genie" and "John, I'm Only Dancing". Rock passed away on November 18, 2021, and this retrospective will unveil rare pictures and feature renowned works from the legendary British photographer's archive.

Bowie died on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday. The British singer, songwriter, actor and fashion icon reportedly passed away from liver cancer, after suffering from a handful heart attacks in the last few years of his life.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).