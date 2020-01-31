DAVE MUSTAINE To Detail Making Of MEGADETH's 'Rust In Peace' Album In 'Building The Perfect Beast' Book

Hachette Books has set a September 8 release date for "Building The Perfect Beast", a new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of MEGADETH, the original lead guitarist of METALLICA, and the author of The New York Times bestseller "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir".

Book synopsis: "'Building The Perfect Beast' details the making of MEGADETH's iconic record 'Rust In Peace', which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune-which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it's a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock and roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

"Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry — and the lies they told each other — were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band's bond until only the music survived.

"'Building The Perfect Beast' is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music."

Four years ago, Mustaine told NorthJersey.com that he was "mostly done" writing his next book, which at the time was supposed to convey the story behind every MEGADETH song. "The problem is I'm so busy right now I can't pay attention to it, which is not a bad problem to have," he said.

In an October 2015 interview with Music Feeds, Dave said that his now apparently shelved book project about all the MEGADETH songs "was done maybe between 10 to 13 years" earlier "and there's been a lot of songs written since then." He added: "So all I'm essentially doing is putting the other songs that need to go in there and deciding, 'Is it gonna be every single song?' or 'Is it gonna be the relevant songs off each record?'"

Mustaine autobiography, "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir", which came out in August 2010, landed at position No. 15 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. The book was released in the U.S. via HarperCollins's It Books imprint (focusing on pop culture, sports, style and content derived from the Internet). The U.K. edition, "Mustaine: A Life In Metal", hit bookstores in the U.K. in September 2010.

"Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir" was co-written by New York Times journalist Joe Layden who also authored "The Last Great Fight" about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas' tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.