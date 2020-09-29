DAVE MUSTAINE On Upcoming MEGADETH Album: 'We're In The Process Of Doing Guitar Solos Right Now'

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine spoke to Q104.3 New York's "Out Of The Box With Jonathan Clarke" about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. He said (see video below): "We're in the process of doing guitar solos right now. Kiko Loureiro [guitar] is at the studio with me, and we're done with all the bass and drums and almost done with all of the rhythms. We've still got little punch-ins we need to do here and there, and then it's off into singing and solo land. And then probably the last thing, which is always my favorite thing, is the ear candy."

Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming MEGADETH album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells' and 'Dystopia'."

The effort will be MEGADETH's first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band four years ago.

The early sessions for the LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mustaine's new book, "Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece", came out on September 8 via Hachette Books. It details the making of MEGADETH's iconic record "Rust In Peace".

