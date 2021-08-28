DAVE MUSTAINE Gives You Backstage Tour On MEGADETH's 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' (Video)

A video of Dave Mustaine offering a tour of the backstage area from MEGADETH's "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED can be seen below.

Mustaine made the clip while filming a new message on Cameo, which lets users hire celebrities to record brief, personalized video messages about virtually any topic.

"The Metal Tour Of The Year" kicked off on August 20 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. The trek marks MEGADETH's first run of shows with bassist James LoMenzo in nearly 12 years.

Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled tour will wrap in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on October 2.

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past eight years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the band's new album after Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the group in late May.

Ellefson laid down his bass tracks on MEGADETH's sixteenth LP in May 2020 at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

In July, Mustaine announced during an episode of his Gimme Radio program "The Dave Mustaine Show" that Ellefson's bass tracks would not be used on the new MEGADETH LP.

In early May, on the same day that sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving Ellefson were posted on Twitter, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.

On May 24, Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — announced the bassist's departure from the band.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

