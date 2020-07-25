DAVE MENIKETTI's 'Raw' Vocal Performance Is Focus Of New Version Of Y&T's 'If You Want Me' Song

July 25, 2020 0 Comments

DAVE MENIKETTI's 'Raw' Vocal Performance Is Focus Of New Version Of Y&T's 'If You Want Me' Song

Y&T has shared an alternate version of the track "If You Want Me" focusing on frontman Dave Meniketti's vocals.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the song, Y&T said: "This track is from the 2010 Y&T 'Facemelter' record and is mostly just Dave's vocal, with a little of the guitar mixed lower in the background. Dave was going to post this with only the vocal track, but thought this was a better musical representation of this raw performance. Taken directly from the record's digital multi-track files with no Equalization, effects, or compression. You are hearing the raw performance, just as Dave heard it in his headphones, as he sang it. All the other tracks have been muted (Drums, other electric guitars, and bass. Just a peek into how this came together before Tom Size mixed the entire track."

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

The band's latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.

Last fall, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).