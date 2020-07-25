DAVE MENIKETTI's 'Raw' Vocal Performance Is Focus Of New Version Of Y&T's 'If You Want Me' Song

Y&T has shared an alternate version of the track "If You Want Me" focusing on frontman Dave Meniketti's vocals.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the song, Y&T said: "This track is from the 2010 Y&T 'Facemelter' record and is mostly just Dave's vocal, with a little of the guitar mixed lower in the background. Dave was going to post this with only the vocal track, but thought this was a better musical representation of this raw performance. Taken directly from the record's digital multi-track files with no Equalization, effects, or compression. You are hearing the raw performance, just as Dave heard it in his headphones, as he sang it. All the other tracks have been muted (Drums, other electric guitars, and bass. Just a peek into how this came together before Tom Size mixed the entire track."

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

The band's latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.

Last fall, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.

