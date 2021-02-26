DAVE LOMBARDO: How I've Been Staying Busy During The Pandemic

February 26, 2021 0 Comments

DAVE LOMBARDO: How I've Been Staying Busy During The Pandemic

Former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was a guest on the latest episode of the "Hangin' & Bangin': Artists On Lockdown" online show, where he was joined by Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO), Carmine Appice (OZZY OSBOURNE) and Dave Amato (REO SPEEDWAGON). You can now watch the discussion below.

Speaking about how he has been staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Lombardo said: "I moved to Ventura approximately two years ago. And I wanted to get into a house where I can set up a studio, set up some drums, and, fortunately, pandemic hit and made me just focus on everything — all drums and recording here at home. And I've been able to knock out some projects. I did a song for Ice-T. That was the first song I did here, which was a remake of 'Colors'. And let's see what else… I worked on this really bizarre project, SATANIC PLANET. So there's been a lot of productivity, which I'm really fortunate and happy that things have been — still, even with this pandemic, I've been able to stay busy and productive."

The 56-year-old musician, who splits most of his time between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He has since been replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Lombardo, who was born in Havana, Cuba but emigrated to Southern California with his parents when he was a toddler, finally got a chance to visit his former homeland in May 2018 when SUICIDAL TENDENCIES played two shows in Cuba. The concerts at Centro Cultural Club Bariay in Holguin and at Salon Rosado De La Tropical in Havana marked the first time Dave had ever performed in the Caribbean nation.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).