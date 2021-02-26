DAVE LOMBARDO: How I've Been Staying Busy During The Pandemic

Former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was a guest on the latest episode of the "Hangin' & Bangin': Artists On Lockdown" online show, where he was joined by Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO), Carmine Appice (OZZY OSBOURNE) and Dave Amato (REO SPEEDWAGON). You can now watch the discussion below.

Speaking about how he has been staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Lombardo said: "I moved to Ventura approximately two years ago. And I wanted to get into a house where I can set up a studio, set up some drums, and, fortunately, pandemic hit and made me just focus on everything — all drums and recording here at home. And I've been able to knock out some projects. I did a song for Ice-T. That was the first song I did here, which was a remake of 'Colors'. And let's see what else… I worked on this really bizarre project, SATANIC PLANET. So there's been a lot of productivity, which I'm really fortunate and happy that things have been — still, even with this pandemic, I've been able to stay busy and productive."

The 56-year-old musician, who splits most of his time between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He has since been replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Lombardo, who was born in Havana, Cuba but emigrated to Southern California with his parents when he was a toddler, finally got a chance to visit his former homeland in May 2018 when SUICIDAL TENDENCIES played two shows in Cuba. The concerts at Centro Cultural Club Bariay in Holguin and at Salon Rosado De La Tropical in Havana marked the first time Dave had ever performed in the Caribbean nation.

