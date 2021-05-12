DAVE GROHL, TOM MORELLO And RUDY SARZO Comment On RANDY RHOADS's ROCK HALL Induction

Dave Grohl commented on Randy Rhoads's upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
The late OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist will receive the Musical Excellence Award at this year's induction ceremony, which will be held at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30.
Grohl, who is being inducted this year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS, discussed Rhoads's honor in a brand new interview with Rolling Stone. After writer Andy Greene pointed out to Grohl that the 2021 Rock Hall will be a chance for him to do a "pretty cool tribute" to Randy, Dave responded: "I wish I could play those guitar solos, but unfortunately, someone else is going to have to do it. I saw that and I felt really happy for Ozzy. I'm sure that Ozzy is having an emotional day."
Randy's former OZZY and QUIET RIOT bandmate Rudy Sarzo also weighed in on the guitarist's Rock Hall nod, tweeting: "Woke up this morning to this wonderful news. #randyrhoads #neverforget#rockandrollhalloffame2021".
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello was elated by Rhoads's induction, writing: "Congrats to Randy Rhoads for his induction into the @rockhall . Peerless talent who effortlessly combined timeless riffs, technical mastery and raw rock power. It was his poster that was on my wall when I was practicing 8 hrs a day. Tremendous musician. Well deserved honor."
The induction ceremony will be broadcast on HBO Max and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.
Rhoads is one of the most influential hard rock/heavy metal guitarists of all time. He and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.
The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.
