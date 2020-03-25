DAVE GROHL To Share 'Some Of The More Ridiculous Moments' Of His Life

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page called Dave's True Stories.
The former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman explained that he decided to "pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile."
"My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school (that, and cranking death metal 24/7 from my bedroom stereo)," he wrote. "So… have mercy. Not going for a Nobel Prize in literature here.
"I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you. Stay tuned!
"Wash your fucking hands."
Last year, Dave said that he was reluctant to start any personal social media accounts. "Well, I understand that it can be useful when you want people to know stuff," he told the "Good For You" podcast. "So, like, if we make a song, then if we put it on there, then people will know we have a new song. But I don't necessarily feel the need to tell everyone when I'm taking a shit or whatever. But I get it — I understand why people would. But it's not really my thing.
"I think everybody finds their way in doing all that kind of stuff," he added. "It has a lot to do with their friends, it has a lot to do with what they’re interested in. It usually begins with a project: 'I'm gonna do a project. Can I get an Instagram account because I'm gonna do a project with horses? I'm gonna have my own horse YouTube channel.' It starts like that. And then you wind up in front of a mirror in a thong — I think that's what happens."
FOO FIGHTERS recently postponed some of their previously announced "Van Tour" dates due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.
The trek, which was originally scheduled to take place in April and May, will see the band playing at the same cities as during FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 tour when Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear hit the road in a Dodge van.
As of now, only the April dates have been rescheduled, while information regarding the May concerts is forthcoming.
