DAVE GROHL Promises 'Some Seriously Crazy S**t' For FOO FIGHTERS' 25th Anniversary

FOO FIGHTERS are promising "some seriously crazy shit" for 2020, which marks the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut.

Earlier today, frontman Dave Grohl posted the following message on social media: "Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!

"Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.

"We're JUST getting started, so Buckle up, 2020... it's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit...#FF25 #FF2020"

Dave also included 30-second teaser video, which can be seen below.

Grohl and other members of the FOO FIGHTERS have been hinting that a new studio LP is underway in recent months. The FOO FIGHTERS' last full-length LP was 2017's "Concrete And Gold", which entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1.

In recent weeks, FOO FIGHTERS have been rolling out a series of archival EPs as part of the lead-up to the band's quarter-century celebration.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

