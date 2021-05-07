DAVE GROHL: 'People Are Craving Live Music More Than They Ever Have'

In a new interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl said that he believes there is pent-up demand for live performances from music-starved audiences who haven't been able to attend concerts in nearly 15 months.

"In the last year and a half, I've noticed that people are craving live music more than they ever have," he said. "And so it doesn't matter if it's NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, they're gonna run to a concert to see it when things open up. Because it's what human beings do; I think that human beings need to feel that tangible, communal experience because it makes you feel not alone. When you see a human being on stage and you're a human being in the front row, it's reassuring because you realize, like, 'Oh, this is a big part of why we're alive.'"

Earlier this week, Live Nation, the world's largest live event and ticketing company, said that it has already booked twice as many shows for 2022 as it did in 2019.

Live Nation has confirmed several major tours for 2021, including MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD's "The Metal Tour Of The Year".

2022 will see the long-awaited reunion tours of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE.

During a call with with investors on Thursday (May 6), Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said: "Around the world, people are showing the need to get out and socialize once again which reinforces our expectation that a return to concerts will be the logical progression as vaccines are readily available to everyone who wants to get one. This is generally already the case in the U.S. where we are confidently planning our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows, and we expect many of our other major markets will follow this summer."

